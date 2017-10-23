Edition:
United Kingdom

Richelieu Hardware Ltd (RCH.TO)

RCH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

32.95CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.35 (+1.07%)
Prev Close
$32.60
Open
$32.58
Day's High
$32.99
Day's Low
$32.58
Volume
22,311
Avg. Vol
30,657
52-wk High
$33.68
52-wk Low
$24.75

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jocelyn Proteau

66 2005 Independent Chairman of the Board and Corporate Director

Richard Lord

1988 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Antoine Auclair

2011 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President

Charles White

2015 Vice President, General Manager, United States

Guy Grenier

2010 Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Industrial
» More People

Richelieu Hardware Ltd News