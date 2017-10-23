Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO)
RCIb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
67.14CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alan Horn
|65
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Interim President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Philip Lind
|73
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Edward Rogers
|47
|2014
|Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Anthony Staffieri
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Roderick Brace
|2015
|President - Media Business Unit
