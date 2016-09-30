RCL Foods Ltd (RCLJ.J)
RCLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,600.00ZAc
1:36pm BST
1,600.00ZAc
1:36pm BST
Change (% chg)
90.00 (+5.96%)
90.00 (+5.96%)
Prev Close
1,510.00
1,510.00
Open
1,510.00
1,510.00
Day's High
1,600.00
1,600.00
Day's Low
1,510.00
1,510.00
Volume
441,611
441,611
Avg. Vol
161,903
161,903
52-wk High
1,720.00
1,720.00
52-wk Low
1,150.00
1,150.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jannie Durand
|50
|2012
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Miles Dally
|59
|2003
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Robert Field
|45
|2004
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
John Maher
|2007
|Company Secretary
|
Roy Smither
|71
|2011
|Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-RCL Foods confirms outbreak of highly pathogenic strain of Avian influenza
- UPDATE 1-South Africa hit by 24 bird flu outbreaks since June
- South Africa hit by 24 bird flu outbreaks since June - minister
- UPDATE 1-South Africa's RCL Foods finds bird flu at poultry farm
- South Africa's RCL Foods blames drought for sharp drop in annual profit