Redefine Properties Ltd (RDFJ.J)
RDFJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,083.00ZAc
2:42pm BST
1,083.00ZAc
2:42pm BST
Change (% chg)
-3.00 (-0.28%)
-3.00 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
1,086.00
1,086.00
Open
1,084.00
1,084.00
Day's High
1,089.00
1,089.00
Day's Low
1,075.00
1,075.00
Volume
5,438,691
5,438,691
Avg. Vol
10,637,550
10,637,550
52-wk High
1,175.00
1,175.00
52-wk Low
1,005.00
1,005.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Marc Wainer
|68
|2014
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Andrew Konig
|48
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Bridgitte Mathews
|46
|2017
|Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Lead Independent Director
|
Leon Kok
|44
|2014
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
David Rice
|59
|2011
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director