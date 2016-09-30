Edition:
Redefine Properties Ltd (RDFJ.J)

RDFJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,083.00ZAc
2:42pm BST
Change (% chg)

-3.00 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
1,086.00
Open
1,084.00
Day's High
1,089.00
Day's Low
1,075.00
Volume
5,438,691
Avg. Vol
10,637,550
52-wk High
1,175.00
52-wk Low
1,005.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Marc Wainer

68 2014 Executive Chairman of the Board

Andrew Konig

48 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Bridgitte Mathews

46 2017 Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Lead Independent Director

Leon Kok

44 2014 Finance Director, Executive Director

David Rice

59 2011 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
