Residences Dar Saada SA (RDS.CS)
RDS.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
168.95MAD
3:30pm BST
168.95MAD
3:30pm BST
Change (% chg)
null1.95 (+1.17%)
null1.95 (+1.17%)
Prev Close
null167.00
null167.00
Open
null166.05
null166.05
Day's High
null168.95
null168.95
Day's Low
null165.35
null165.35
Volume
5,083
5,083
Avg. Vol
15,726
15,726
52-wk High
null244.00
null244.00
52-wk Low
null160.00
null160.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hicham Sounni
|Chairman, President
|
Amine Guennoun
|General Manager
|
Jalal Aziman
|Assistant General Manager, Technical Control
|
Faysal Qaitouni
|Assistant General Manager, Finance and Support
|
Tariq Abdulsalam
|Director - Representing North Africa Holding