Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSa.L)
RDSa.L on London Stock Exchange
2,313.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
2,313.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
2,313.00
2,313.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
6,024,066
6,024,066
52-wk High
2,325.50
2,325.50
52-wk Low
1,922.50
1,922.50
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Charles Holliday
|69
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ben van Beurden
|58
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Director
|
Hans Wijers
|66
|2014
|Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Senior Independent Director
|
Jessica Uhl
|49
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Ronan Cassidy
|50
|2016
|Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
- BRIEF-GTT signs service agreement for membrane cargo containment system of Shell's FLNG Prelude
- UPDATE 1-UBS, Caisse des Depots sell stake in Norway's gas pipeline network
- PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 23
- Iraqi government seeks clarification from Rosneft about energy deal with Kurdistan region
- Iraq may offer Total, Chevron terms different from Shell for Majnoon field development
- Blue-chip bargains: Royal Dutch Shell plc, Prudential plc & Rolls-Royce Holding plc
- BP plc & Royal Dutch Shell plc will have to budge up for Saudi Aramco
- What BP plc & Royal Dutch Shell PLC owners need to know about Saudi Aramco's IPO
- What To Look For In Q1 Results From BP Plc And Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- How Royal Dutch Shell Shareholders Will Benefit From Today's Low Prices
- 3 Reasons To Avoid Royal Dutch Shell Plc