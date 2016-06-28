Redrow PLC (RDW.L)
RDW.L on London Stock Exchange
641.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
641.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
641.50
641.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,094,605
1,094,605
52-wk High
666.00
666.00
52-wk Low
366.50
366.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Steve Morgan
|63
|2009
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
John Tutte
|60
|2014
|Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Barbara Richmond
|57
|2010
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Graham Cope
|52
|2003
|Company Secretary
|
Andrew Hewson
|58
|2012
|Non-Executive Director
