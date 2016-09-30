Edition:
United Kingdom

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (REDY.BO)

REDY.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

2,367.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.15 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs2,364.85
Open
Rs2,355.00
Day's High
Rs2,398.00
Day's Low
Rs2,355.00
Volume
12,235
Avg. Vol
63,134
52-wk High
Rs3,394.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,901.65

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Satish Reddy

49 2014 Chairman of the Board

G. Prasad

56 2014 Co-Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Saumen Chakraborty

55 2012 President, Chief Financial Officer, Global Head - HR and IT & BPE

Sripada Chandrasekhar

59 2013 President, Global Head - Human Resources

Abhijit Mukherjee

58 2014 Chief Operating Officer
» More People

