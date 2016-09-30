Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (REDY.BO)
REDY.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
2,367.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.15 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs2,364.85
Open
Rs2,355.00
Day's High
Rs2,398.00
Day's Low
Rs2,355.00
Volume
12,235
Avg. Vol
63,134
52-wk High
Rs3,394.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,901.65
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Satish Reddy
|49
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
G. Prasad
|56
|2014
|Co-Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Saumen Chakraborty
|55
|2012
|President, Chief Financial Officer, Global Head - HR and IT & BPE
|
Sripada Chandrasekhar
|59
|2013
|President, Global Head - Human Resources
|
Abhijit Mukherjee
|58
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer
- Indian shares head for 3rd session of gains; automakers jump on Sept sales
- BRIEF-Dr. Reddy's Laboratories launches Sevelamer Carbonate Tablets in the U.S. market
- BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for plant in Andhra Pradesh
- Indivior settles addiction treatment case with Mylan for undisclosed terms
- BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs says FDA completes audit of co's Telangana facilities with no observations