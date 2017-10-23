Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust (REF_u.TO)
REF_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
46.58CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.02 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
$46.60
Open
$46.60
Day's High
$46.70
Day's Low
$46.42
Volume
32,150
Avg. Vol
80,505
52-wk High
$50.71
52-wk Low
$43.83
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
W. Reay Mackay
|74
|2015
|Independent Chairman of the Board of the Trustees
|
Rael Diamond
|40
|2015
|President, Chief Operating Officer
|
Stephen Johnson
|65
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Trustee
|
Mario Barrafato
|52
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Trent Holfeld
|47
|2016
|Senior Vice President - Retail Properties