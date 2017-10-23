RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI_u.TO)
REI_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
24.57CAD
23 Oct 2017
24.57CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.08 (+0.33%)
$0.08 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
$24.49
$24.49
Open
$24.47
$24.47
Day's High
$24.59
$24.59
Day's Low
$24.44
$24.44
Volume
307,909
307,909
Avg. Vol
583,889
583,889
52-wk High
$27.25
$27.25
52-wk Low
$23.46
$23.46
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Paul Godfrey
|78
|Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustees
|
Raghunath Davloor
|2017
|President, Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Secretary
|
Edward Sonshine
|70
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Trustee
|
Qi Tang
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
John Ballantyne
|2010
|Senior Vice President - Asset Management
- Sears Canada collapse offers silver lining for mall owners
- BRIEF-RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust announces normal course issuer bid
- BRIEF-Allied and RioCan to acquire Diamond Corp.'s interest in commercial component of the well
- BRIEF-RioCan REIT secures surrender agreement with Sears for Riocan Oakville location
- PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 3