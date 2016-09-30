Religare Enterprises Ltd (RELG.NS)
RELG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
42.95INR
11:26am BST
42.95INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.80 (-4.02%)
Rs-1.80 (-4.02%)
Prev Close
Rs44.75
Rs44.75
Open
Rs44.35
Rs44.35
Day's High
Rs44.75
Rs44.75
Day's Low
Rs42.80
Rs42.80
Volume
1,045,186
1,045,186
Avg. Vol
1,479,744
1,479,744
52-wk High
Rs288.00
Rs288.00
52-wk Low
Rs34.10
Rs34.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Malvinder Singh
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Maninder Singh
|2017
|Chief Business Officer, Chief Executive Officer
|
Shivinder Singh
|2016
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Anil Saxena
|43
|2013
|Group Chief Financial Officer
|
Kavi Arora
|2013
|Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer - Religare Finvest Limited
- BRIEF-Religare Enterprises says NCLT declined to stay infusion of 5 bln rupees in Religare Capital Markets
- BRIEF-Religare Enterprises says unit executed agreements to divest stake in Cerestra Advisors
- BRIEF-Religare Enterprises says raised funds through issue of NCDs
- BRIEF-Religare Enterprises approves raising funds worth up to 500 mln rupees
- BRIEF-Religare Enterprises seeks shareholders' approval to raise funds of up to 5 bln rupees by issue of NCDs