Religare Enterprises Ltd (RELG.NS)

RELG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

42.95INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.80 (-4.02%)
Prev Close
Rs44.75
Open
Rs44.35
Day's High
Rs44.75
Day's Low
Rs42.80
Volume
1,045,186
Avg. Vol
1,479,744
52-wk High
Rs288.00
52-wk Low
Rs34.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Malvinder Singh

2016 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Maninder Singh

2017 Chief Business Officer, Chief Executive Officer

Shivinder Singh

2016 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Anil Saxena

43 2013 Group Chief Financial Officer

Kavi Arora

2013 Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer - Religare Finvest Limited
Religare Enterprises Ltd News

