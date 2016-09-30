Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS)
RELI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
934.25INR
11:23am BST
934.25INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.50 (-0.59%)
Rs-5.50 (-0.59%)
Prev Close
Rs939.75
Rs939.75
Open
Rs947.70
Rs947.70
Day's High
Rs947.70
Rs947.70
Day's Low
Rs928.20
Rs928.20
Volume
6,335,308
6,335,308
Avg. Vol
8,444,585
8,444,585
52-wk High
Rs947.70
Rs947.70
52-wk Low
Rs465.00
Rs465.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mukesh Ambani
|60
|2002
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Alok Agarwal
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Srikanth Venkatachari
|Joint Chief Financial Officer
|
K. Sethuraman
|56
|2011
|Group Company Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer
|
Pawan Kapil
|2010
|Whole-Time Director
