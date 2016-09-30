Edition:
United Kingdom

Relx NV (RELN.AS)

RELN.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

18.67EUR
9:37am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.05 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
€18.61
Open
€18.65
Day's High
€18.74
Day's Low
€18.57
Volume
595,350
Avg. Vol
1,884,418
52-wk High
€18.99
52-wk Low
€13.94

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Anthony Habgood

70 2009 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Erik Engstrom

53 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Nick Luff

49 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Kumsal Bayazit

2016 Chairwoman, RELX Technology Forum and President, Exhibitions Europe

Chet Burchett

2015 Chief Executive Officer Exhibitions
Relx NV News

