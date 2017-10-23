Edition:
Renault SA (RENA.PA)

RENA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

83.40EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€83.40
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
909,404
52-wk High
€90.76
52-wk Low
€71.92

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Carlos Ghosn

63 2014 Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer

Clotilde Delbos

49 2016 Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Chairman of RCI Banque, Member of the Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee

Denis Le Vot

52 2016 Senior Vice President, Chairman of Eurasia Region, Member of the Management Committee

Marie-Francoise Damesin

60 2011 Executive Vice President Group and Alliance Human Resources, Member of the Group Executive Committee and Management Committee

Bruno Ancelin

59 2014 Executive Vice President, Product Planning and Programs, Member of the Executive Committee and Management Committee
Renault SA News

