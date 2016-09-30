Edition:
Repsol SA (REP.MC)

REP.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

15.30EUR
9:10am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.02 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
€15.27
Open
€15.21
Day's High
€15.34
Day's Low
€15.21
Volume
281,453
Avg. Vol
4,214,945
52-wk High
€15.70
52-wk Low
€11.98

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Antonio Brufau Niubo

69 2014 Chairman of the Board

Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel

53 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Gonzalo Gortazar Rotaeche

51 2016 First Vice Chairman of the Board

Manuel Manrique Cecilia

63 2013 Second Vice Chairman of the Board

Miguel Martinez San Martin

2014 Chief Financial Officer
Repsol SA News

