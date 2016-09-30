Edition:
United Kingdom

Resilient Reit Ltd (RESJ.J)

RESJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

13,972.00ZAc
2:43pm BST
Change (% chg)

-179.00 (-1.26%)
Prev Close
14,151.00
Open
14,150.00
Day's High
14,177.00
Day's Low
13,909.00
Volume
270,886
Avg. Vol
436,327
52-wk High
14,392.00
52-wk Low
10,101.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Thembakazi Chagonda

45 2016 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Desmond de Beer

56 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director

Nicolaas Hanekom

37 2011 Finance Director, Executive Director

Andries de Lange

43 2011 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director

Jacobus Kriek

51 Executive Director
Resilient Reit Ltd News

