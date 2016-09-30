Edition:
United Kingdom

Repco Home Finance Ltd (RHFL.NS)

RHFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

648.85INR
11:27am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.15 (-0.94%)
Prev Close
Rs655.00
Open
Rs652.05
Day's High
Rs656.55
Day's Low
Rs643.80
Volume
428,915
Avg. Vol
204,482
52-wk High
Rs924.00
52-wk Low
Rs487.30

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Taruvai KrishnaMurthy

77 2011 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

T Karunakaran

43 2012 Chief Financial Officer

K Prabhu

32 2008 Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

R. Varadarajan

60 2010 Managing Director, Executive Director

K Madhukar

56 2015 General Manager
» More People

Repco Home Finance Ltd News

» More RHFL.NS News