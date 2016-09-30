Rheinmetall AG (RHMG.DE)
RHMG.DE on Xetra
99.88EUR
4:35pm BST
99.88EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.64 (+0.64%)
€0.64 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
€99.24
€99.24
Open
€99.50
€99.50
Day's High
€101.85
€101.85
Day's Low
€99.09
€99.09
Volume
202,618
202,618
Avg. Vol
124,135
124,135
52-wk High
€101.85
€101.85
52-wk Low
€60.14
€60.14
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ulrich Grillo
|58
|2017
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Armin Papperger
|54
|2013
|Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Rudolf Luz
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Helmut Merch
|61
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Michael Salzmann
|Chief Compliance Officer
- BRIEF-Rheinmetall and Paravan enter global cooperation agreement
- BRIEF-Rheinmetall wins order for modernization of Leopard tanks for the Bundeswehr
- Rheinmetall, Rohde & Schwarz form JV to bid for German army deals
- Rheinmetall, Rohde & Schwarz form JV to bid for German army deals
- BRIEF-Rheinmetall to supply protected cabs for Bundeswehr crane vehicles