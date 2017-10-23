Edition:
United Kingdom

Richmont Mines Inc (RIC.TO)

RIC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.09CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.26 (-2.11%)
Prev Close
$12.35
Open
$12.20
Day's High
$12.35
Day's Low
$12.05
Volume
154,076
Avg. Vol
415,068
52-wk High
$13.38
52-wk Low
$7.36

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Renaud Adams

45 2014 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Robert Chausse

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Nicole Veilleux

2014 Vice President - Finance

Christian Bourcier

2016 Vice President - Operations

Anne Day

2015 Vice President of Investor Relations
Richmont Mines Inc News

