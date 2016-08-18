Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.L)
RIO.L on London Stock Exchange
3,586.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
3,586.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
3,586.00
3,586.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
4,663,644
4,663,644
52-wk High
3,805.50
3,805.50
52-wk Low
2,671.00
2,671.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jan du Plessis
|63
|2009
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Jean-Sebastien Jacques
|45
|2016
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Christopher Lynch
|63
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Bold Baatar
|43
|2016
|Chief Executive - Energy & Minerals
|
Alfredo Antonio Barrios
|51
|2014
|Chief Executive of Rio Tinto Aluminium
- UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 24
- China's aluminium demand growth to stay ahead of GDP - Chinalco chairman
- China's aluminum demand growth to stay ahead of GDP: Chinalco chairman
- METALS--Fresh buying lifts China copper as U.S. dollar weakens, inventories drop
- U.S. law firm files class suit against Rio Tinto over Mozambique coal
- Is Evraz plc a better buy than Rio Tinto plc and BHP Billiton plc after today's results?
- Why these two miners look attractive to me
- Rio Tinto plc & BHP Billiton plc face a £4bn tax threat
- Which resources stock will be the first to soar by 30%+?
- Three non-UK shares to cure your post-Brexit blues?
- The key difference between Rio Tinto plc and BHP Billiton plc