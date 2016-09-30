Reliance Capital Ltd (RLCP.NS)
RLCP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
572.60INR
11:25am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs6.00 (+1.06%)
Prev Close
Rs566.60
Open
Rs570.00
Day's High
Rs584.80
Day's Low
Rs569.35
Volume
5,125,205
Avg. Vol
4,669,022
52-wk High
Rs879.90
52-wk Low
Rs407.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anil Ambani
|57
|2005
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
|
V. Mohan
|2017
|President, Manager
|
Soumen Ghosh
|2015
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Amitabh Jhunjhunwala
|59
|2006
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Amit Bapna
|41
|Chief Financial Officer
- BRIEF-Reliance Capital says Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Q2 AUM up 11 pct
- BRIEF-Reliance Capital says Reliance Securities posts Q2 PBT of 130 mln rupees
- India's Reliance Nippon Life AMC IPO seeks to raise up to $237 mln
- BRIEF-India's Reliance Nippon Life Asset IPO to open oct 25 - filing
- BRIEF-India's Reliance General Insurance files for IPO