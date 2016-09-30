Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RLIN.NS)
RLIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
478.10INR
11:28am BST
478.10INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs8.80 (+1.88%)
Rs8.80 (+1.88%)
Prev Close
Rs469.30
Rs469.30
Open
Rs470.20
Rs470.20
Day's High
Rs482.80
Rs482.80
Day's Low
Rs470.20
Rs470.20
Volume
1,979,529
1,979,529
Avg. Vol
1,865,652
1,865,652
52-wk High
Rs620.05
Rs620.05
52-wk Low
Rs426.65
Rs426.65
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anil Ambani
|57
|2007
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Lalit Jalan
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Satish Seth
|61
|2007
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Madhukar Moolwaney
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ramesh Shenoy
|66
|2012
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Manager