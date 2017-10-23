Cosan Logistica SA (RLOG3.SA)
RLOG3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
9.89BRL
23 Oct 2017
9.89BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.00 (+0.00%)
R$ 0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
R$ 9.89
R$ 9.89
Open
R$ 9.93
R$ 9.93
Day's High
R$ 9.96
R$ 9.96
Day's Low
R$ 9.81
R$ 9.81
Volume
844,300
844,300
Avg. Vol
481,344
481,344
52-wk High
R$ 9.97
R$ 9.97
52-wk Low
R$ 3.89
R$ 3.89
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello
|65
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Mario Augusto da Silva
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Marcos Marinho Lutz
|47
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Marcelo Eduardo Martins
|50
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Paula Kovarsky
|2016
|Director of Investor Relations