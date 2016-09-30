Edition:
United Kingdom

Relaxo Footwears Ltd (RLXO.NS)

RLXO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

511.20INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.40 (-1.43%)
Prev Close
Rs518.60
Open
Rs522.00
Day's High
Rs523.85
Day's Low
Rs508.00
Volume
8,290
Avg. Vol
36,615
52-wk High
Rs554.00
52-wk Low
Rs350.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ramesh Dua

59 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director

Sushil Batra

Chief Financial Officer

Vikas Tak

2015 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Mukand Dua

64 2009 Whole Time Director

Nikhil Dua

37 2010 Whole Time Director
» More People

Relaxo Footwears Ltd News

» More RLXO.NS News