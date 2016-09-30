Relaxo Footwears Ltd (RLXO.NS)
RLXO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
511.20INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ramesh Dua
|59
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Sushil Batra
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Vikas Tak
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Mukand Dua
|64
|2009
|Whole Time Director
|
Nikhil Dua
|37
|2010
|Whole Time Director