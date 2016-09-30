Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd (RMT.NS)
RMT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
884.25INR
11:10am BST
884.25INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs16.80 (+1.94%)
Rs16.80 (+1.94%)
Prev Close
Rs867.45
Rs867.45
Open
Rs867.50
Rs867.50
Day's High
Rs895.00
Rs895.00
Day's Low
Rs855.55
Rs855.55
Volume
3,393
3,393
Avg. Vol
22,681
22,681
52-wk High
Rs958.90
Rs958.90
52-wk Low
Rs552.00
Rs552.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Prakash Sanghvi
|58
|2003
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Jigar Shah
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Jayantilal Sanghvi
|56
|2003
|Whole-Time Director
|
Shantilal Sanghvi
|50
|2002
|Whole-Time Director
|
Nidhi Gadhecha
|2014
|Additional Independent Director