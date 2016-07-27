Rightmove PLC (RMV.L)
RMV.L on London Stock Exchange
4,076.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
4,076.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
4,076.00
4,076.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
259,573
259,573
52-wk High
4,374.00
4,374.00
52-wk Low
3,604.00
3,604.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Scott Forbes
|59
|2005
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Peter Brooks-Johnson
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Robyn Perriss
|2014
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Sandra Odell
|2016
|Company Secretary
|
Jacqueline De Rojas
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
- Should you buy Rightmove plc and Taylor Wimpey plc after today’s results?
- Three great bargains after today’s news?
- Are online stars Rightmove plc and Purplebricks plc now a safer bet than the housebuilders?
- The market has oversold Rightmove plc, Ryanair Holdings plc and Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc
- Are Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Rightmove plc and easyJet plc priced to buy?
- Will today's favourites be tomorrow's losers? BT Group plc, Rightmove plc and Domino's Pizza Group plc