Renova Energia SA (RNEW11.SA)
RNEW11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
7.83BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.15 (-1.88%)
Prev Close
R$ 7.98
Open
R$ 8.05
Day's High
R$ 8.05
Day's Low
R$ 7.78
Volume
144,400
Avg. Vol
199,082
52-wk High
R$ 11.32
52-wk Low
R$ 3.78
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ricardo Lopes Delneri
|2011
|Chairman of the Board
|
Cristiano Correa de Barros
|60
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations, Business Development Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Fernando Chein Muniz
|45
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Alvaro de Freitas Gouveia Silva
|2014
|Member of the Executive Board, Chief Operating Officer
|
Luiz Eduardo Bittencourt Freitas
|2010
|Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer, Member of the Executive Board