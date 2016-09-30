Edition:
United Kingdom

Teleperformance SE (ROCH.PA)

ROCH.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

120.95EUR
3:51pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.80 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
€121.75
Open
€121.55
Day's High
€122.20
Day's Low
€120.85
Volume
52,330
Avg. Vol
101,164
52-wk High
€129.00
52-wk Low
€84.50

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Daniel Julien

64 2013 Chairman of the Board

Paulo Cesar Salles Vasques

47 2013 Chief Executive Officer and President of the Executive Committee, Director

Olivier Rigaudy

Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Lyle Hardy

Chief Information and Technology Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Leigh Ryan

63 Chief Compliance Officer, General Counsel, Director
» More People

Teleperformance SE News

» More ROCH.PA News