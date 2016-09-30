Teleperformance SE (ROCH.PA)
ROCH.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
120.95EUR
3:51pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.80 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
€121.75
Open
€121.55
Day's High
€122.20
Day's Low
€120.85
Volume
52,330
Avg. Vol
101,164
52-wk High
€129.00
52-wk Low
€84.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Daniel Julien
|64
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Paulo Cesar Salles Vasques
|47
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer and President of the Executive Committee, Director
|
Olivier Rigaudy
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Lyle Hardy
|Chief Information and Technology Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Leigh Ryan
|63
|Chief Compliance Officer, General Counsel, Director
- BRIEF-Teleperformance sees 2017 financial objectives confirmed
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on September 20
- BRIEF-Teleperformance joins the CAC Next 20 and CAC Large 60 indices
- BRIEF-Euronext announces annual revision of French indices
- BRIEF-Teleperformance H1 net profit group share rises to 116 million euros