Rotork PLC (ROR.L)
ROR.L on London Stock Exchange
262.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
262.20
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,657,398
52-wk High
269.40
52-wk Low
190.90
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Martin Lamb
|56
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Jonathan Davis
|46
|2010
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Pamela Ann Bingham
|2014
|Managing Director - Rotork Gears
|
David Littlejohns
|2014
|Managing Director - Rotork Fluid Systems
|
Alan Paine
|2012
|Managing Director - Rotork Instruments
