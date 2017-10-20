Roxgold Inc (ROXG.TO)
ROXG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.12CAD
20 Oct 2017
1.12CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$1.12
$1.12
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
287,515
287,515
52-wk High
$1.67
$1.67
52-wk Low
$1.04
$1.04
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Oliver Lennox-King
|2012
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
John Dorward
|2012
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Natacha Garoute
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary
|
Paul Criddle
|2012
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Yan Bourassa
|2016
|Vice President - Geology
- BRIEF-Roxgold posts Q3 gold production of 28,410 ounces at Yaramoko Gold Project
- BRIEF-Roxgold increases full year gold production guidance to 115,000 - 125,000 ounces
- BRIEF-Roxgold Inc produces 27,970 oz gold at Yaramoko in Q2
- BRIEF-Roxgold expects exploration activities to continue for remainder of 2017
- BRIEF-Roxgold Quarterly revenue $42.98 mln