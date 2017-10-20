Edition:
United Kingdom

Roxgold Inc (ROXG.TO)

ROXG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.12CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$1.12
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
287,515
52-wk High
$1.67
52-wk Low
$1.04

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Oliver Lennox-King

2012 Independent Chairman of the Board

John Dorward

2012 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Natacha Garoute

2013 Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary

Paul Criddle

2012 Chief Operating Officer

Yan Bourassa

2016 Vice President - Geology
Roxgold Inc News

