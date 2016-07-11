RPC Group PLC (RPC.L)
RPC.L on London Stock Exchange
940.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
940.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
940.00
940.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,273,160
2,273,160
52-wk High
1,032.19
1,032.19
52-wk Low
714.50
714.50
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
James Pike
|61
|2008
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Pim Vervaat
|51
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Simon Kesterton
|41
|2013
|Group Finance Director, Director
|
Nick Giles
|2016
|Company Secretary
|
Kevin Thompson
|55
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
- Will RPC Group plc, Rolls-Royce Holding plc and Everyman Media Group plc rise by 30%+ after today's news?
- Should you buy ARM Holdings plc and RPC Group plc after recent takeovers?
- Are Unilever plc, RPC Group plc & Cohort PLC Set To Soar?
- Tired Of Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, Royal Mail plc, Supergroup PLC? Try Taylor Wimpey plc & RPC Group Plc!
- Is Accsys Technologies PLC A Better Buy Than Smiths Group plc And RPC Group plc?
- Why I Prefer FTSE 250 Gems Betfair Group Ltd & RPC Group plc To FTSE 100 Giants Diageo PLC & Banco Santander SA