Redefine International PLC (RPLJ.J)

RPLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

680.00ZAc
2:47pm BST
Change (% chg)

-4.00 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
684.00
Open
683.00
Day's High
684.00
Day's Low
675.00
Volume
463,612
Avg. Vol
1,147,884
52-wk High
769.00
52-wk Low
540.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gregory Clarke

59 2011 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Michael Watters

57 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Stephen Oakenfull

37 2013 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Donald Grant

42 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Adrian Horsburgh

54 2014 Executive Director, Property Director
