Redefine International PLC (RPLJ.J)
RPLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
680.00ZAc
2:47pm BST
680.00ZAc
2:47pm BST
Change (% chg)
-4.00 (-0.58%)
-4.00 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
684.00
684.00
Open
683.00
683.00
Day's High
684.00
684.00
Day's Low
675.00
675.00
Volume
463,612
463,612
Avg. Vol
1,147,884
1,147,884
52-wk High
769.00
769.00
52-wk Low
540.00
540.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gregory Clarke
|59
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Michael Watters
|57
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Stephen Oakenfull
|37
|2013
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Donald Grant
|42
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Adrian Horsburgh
|54
|2014
|Executive Director, Property Director
