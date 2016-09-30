Reliance Power Ltd (RPOL.NS)
RPOL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
39.55INR
11:23am BST
39.55INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.30 (+0.76%)
Rs0.30 (+0.76%)
Prev Close
Rs39.25
Rs39.25
Open
Rs39.45
Rs39.45
Day's High
Rs39.80
Rs39.80
Day's Low
Rs39.30
Rs39.30
Volume
2,100,970
2,100,970
Avg. Vol
3,202,420
3,202,420
52-wk High
Rs50.80
Rs50.80
52-wk Low
Rs37.65
Rs37.65
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anil Ambani
|57
|2007
|Non Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
N. Venugopala Rao
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Whole Time Director
|
Murli Purohit
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Darius Kaklia
|67
|2016
|Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
|
V. Chaturvedi
|73
|2007
|Non Independent Non-Executive Director