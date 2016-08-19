Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.L)
RR.L on London Stock Exchange
934.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
934.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
8.00 (+0.86%)
8.00 (+0.86%)
Prev Close
926.00
926.00
Open
924.50
924.50
Day's High
934.00
934.00
Day's Low
922.00
922.00
Volume
1,750,559
1,750,559
Avg. Vol
4,721,804
4,721,804
52-wk High
994.50
994.50
52-wk Low
635.00
635.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ian Davis
|66
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
D. Warren East
|53
|2015
|Chief Executive, Director
|
Stephen Daintith
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Colin Smith
|59
|2016
|Group President, Executive Director
|
Marion Blakey
|68
|2015
|President and Chief Executive Officer Rolls-Royce North America Inc.
