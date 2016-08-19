Edition:
United Kingdom

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.L)

RR.L on London Stock Exchange

934.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

8.00 (+0.86%)
Prev Close
926.00
Open
924.50
Day's High
934.00
Day's Low
922.00
Volume
1,750,559
Avg. Vol
4,721,804
52-wk High
994.50
52-wk Low
635.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ian Davis

66 2013 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

D. Warren East

53 2015 Chief Executive, Director

Stephen Daintith

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Colin Smith

59 2016 Group President, Executive Director

Marion Blakey

68 2015 President and Chief Executive Officer Rolls-Royce North America Inc.
» More People

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC News

» More RR.L News

Market Views

» More RR.L Market Views