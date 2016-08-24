Randgold Resources Ltd (RRS.L)
RRS.L on London Stock Exchange
7,435.00GBp
4:49pm BST
7,435.00GBp
4:49pm BST
Change (% chg)
40.00 (+0.54%)
40.00 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
7,395.00
7,395.00
Open
7,380.00
7,380.00
Day's High
7,465.00
7,465.00
Day's Low
7,350.00
7,350.00
Volume
267,231
267,231
Avg. Vol
488,714
488,714
52-wk High
8,255.00
8,255.00
52-wk Low
5,410.00
5,410.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Christopher Coleman
|48
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
D. Mark Bristow
|58
|1995
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Graham Shuttleworth
|48
|2007
|Chief Financial Officer, Financial Director, Executive Director
|
Martin Welsh
|45
|General Counsel, Secretary
|
Tahirou Ballo
|2015
|General Manager Loulo - Gounkoto Mine Complex
- FTSE on the defensive as stronger pound drags
- CORRECTED-Britain's FTSE on the defensive as stronger pound drags
- UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE on the defensive as stronger pound drags
- UPDATE 1-Hedge fund Paulson & Co declares war on poor gold mining returns
- FTSE edges lower on UK consumer worries as banks gain
- Should you buy gold or gold miners?
- Too late to buy these 3 Footsie giants with 100%+ gains in 2016?
- Which resources stock will be the first to soar by 30%+?
- 3 stocks I won't be buying after today's results
- Is it too late to buy Fresnillo plc (+165%), Randgold Resources Limited (+115%) and H&T Group plc (+44%)?
- Antofagasta plc, Randgold Resources Limited and National Grid plc are still charging! When will they stop?