Randgold Resources Ltd (RRS.L)

RRS.L on London Stock Exchange

7,435.00GBp
4:49pm BST
Change (% chg)

40.00 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
7,395.00
Open
7,380.00
Day's High
7,465.00
Day's Low
7,350.00
Volume
267,231
Avg. Vol
488,714
52-wk High
8,255.00
52-wk Low
5,410.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Christopher Coleman

48 2014 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

D. Mark Bristow

58 1995 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Graham Shuttleworth

48 2007 Chief Financial Officer, Financial Director, Executive Director

Martin Welsh

45 General Counsel, Secretary

Tahirou Ballo

2015 General Manager Loulo - Gounkoto Mine Complex
Randgold Resources Ltd News

Market Views

