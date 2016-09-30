RTL Group SA (RRTL.DE)
RRTL.DE on Xetra
64.09EUR
4:35pm BST
64.09EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.39 (+0.61%)
€0.39 (+0.61%)
Prev Close
€63.70
€63.70
Open
€63.79
€63.79
Day's High
€64.09
€64.09
Day's Low
€63.60
€63.60
Volume
111,513
111,513
Avg. Vol
122,289
122,289
52-wk High
€76.49
€76.49
52-wk Low
€59.85
€59.85
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Thomas Rabe
|51
|2012
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Martin Taylor
|64
|2004
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Elmar Heggen
|49
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Head of Corporate Centre, Member of Executive Committee and Executive Director
|
Christopher Baldelli
|52
|2009
|Chief Executive Officer of RTL Radio France
|
Nicolas de Tavernost
|66
|2000
|Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board Groupe M6