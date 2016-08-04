RSA Insurance Group PLC (RSA.L)
RSA.L on London Stock Exchange
630.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
630.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
630.00
630.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
3,167,152
3,167,152
52-wk High
672.50
672.50
52-wk Low
511.00
511.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Martin Scicluna
|66
|2013
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Stephen Hester
|57
|2014
|Group Chief Executive, Director
|
Scott Egan
|2015
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Patrick Bergander
|Chief Executive Officer - RSA Scandinavia
|
Stephen Lewis
|2016
|Chief Executive - UK & International
- FTSE closes flat as sterling bounces back on Brexit hopes
- UPDATE 1-FTSE closes flat as sterling bounces back on Brexit hopes
- FACTBOX-Insurers and reinsurers count the costs of recent hurricanes, quakes
- FACTBOX-Insurers and reinsurers count the costs of recent hurricanes, quakes
- FACTBOX-Insurers and reinsurers count the costs of recent hurricanes, quakes
- Should you buy these FTSE giants after today's updates?
- Should you buy Rio Tinto plc, RSA Insurance Group plc and Gulf Keystone Petroleum plc following today's news?
- Should you buy Royal Dutch Shell plc, BHP Billiton plc and RSA Insurance Group plc before it's too late?
- Are AstraZeneca plc, WM Morrison Supermarkets plc and RSA Insurance Group plc your next dividend superstars?
- Are HSBC Holdings plc, RSA Insurance Group plc and Prudential plc value plays or value traps?
- Should you follow directors buying shares at Barclays plc, RSA Insurance Group plc & Howden Joinery Group plc?