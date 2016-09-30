Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RSTC.NS)
RSTC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
88.05INR
11:28am BST
88.05INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.05 (+1.21%)
Rs1.05 (+1.21%)
Prev Close
Rs87.00
Rs87.00
Open
Rs87.45
Rs87.45
Day's High
Rs89.75
Rs89.75
Day's Low
Rs87.00
Rs87.00
Volume
6,550,818
6,550,818
Avg. Vol
4,197,934
4,197,934
52-wk High
Rs106.40
Rs106.40
52-wk Low
Rs40.60
Rs40.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
U. Dhatrak
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Suresh Warior
|2017
|Director - Finance, Director
|
Jai Sharma
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Alka Tiwari
|2017
|Part Time Government Nominee Director
|
Sushil Lohani
|2015
|Non-Executive Director - Govt. Nominee
