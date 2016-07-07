Edition:
United Kingdom

Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO.L)

RTO.L on London Stock Exchange

321.60GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
321.60
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,075,924
52-wk High
322.80
52-wk Low
204.50

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

John McAdam

68 2008 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Andrew Ransom

54 2013 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Jeremy Townsend

52 2013 Chief Financial Officer, Chief Information Officer, Executive Director

Stewart Power

45 2014 Chief Marketing Officer

Daragh Fagan

47 2014 Group General Counsel, Company Secretary
» More People

Rentokil Initial PLC News

» More RTO.L News

Market Views

» More RTO.L Market Views