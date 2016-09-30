Rupa and Company Ltd (RUCL.NS)
RUCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
428.60INR
11:16am BST
428.60INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.05 (+0.48%)
Rs2.05 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs426.55
Rs426.55
Open
Rs428.00
Rs428.00
Day's High
Rs434.00
Rs434.00
Day's Low
Rs427.10
Rs427.10
Volume
30,713
30,713
Avg. Vol
151,617
151,617
52-wk High
Rs589.95
Rs589.95
52-wk Low
Rs231.00
Rs231.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Prahlad Agarwala
|Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Ghanshyam Agarwala
|Executive Non-Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Ramesh Agarwal
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Whole-time Director
|
Kundan Jha
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Kunj Agarwal
|Managing Director, Executive Non-Independent Director