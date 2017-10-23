Edition:
United Kingdom

Russel Metals Inc (RUS.TO)

RUS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

27.55CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.31 (-1.11%)
Prev Close
$27.86
Open
$27.99
Day's High
$28.00
Day's Low
$27.35
Volume
155,948
Avg. Vol
166,788
52-wk High
$29.78
52-wk Low
$19.81

People

Name Age Since Current Position

James Dinning

64 2014 Independent Chairman of the Board

John Reid

2016 President, Chief Operating Officer

Brian Hedges

64 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Marion Britton

2013 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Secretary

Lesley Coleman

2016 Vice President, Controller, Assistant Secretary
Russel Metals Inc News

