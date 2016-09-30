Rushil Decor Ltd (RUSH.NS)
RUSH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
938.95INR
11:18am BST
938.95INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-17.35 (-1.81%)
Rs-17.35 (-1.81%)
Prev Close
Rs956.30
Rs956.30
Open
Rs936.00
Rs936.00
Day's High
Rs958.70
Rs958.70
Day's Low
Rs935.05
Rs935.05
Volume
12,833
12,833
Avg. Vol
43,399
43,399
52-wk High
Rs1,145.00
Rs1,145.00
52-wk Low
Rs518.00
Rs518.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ghanshyambhai Thakkar
|2007
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Keyur Gajjar
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Vipul Vora
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Hasmukh Modi
|2007
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Krupesh Thakkar
|42
|Managing Director, Executive Director