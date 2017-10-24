RWE AG (RWEG.DE)
RWEG.DE on Xetra
21.59EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rolf Schmitz
|60
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Werner Brandt
|63
|2016
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Frank Bsirske
|65
|2003
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Stephan Lowis
|Vice President Investor Relations
|
Markus Krebber
|44
|2016
|Member of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer of RWE Supply & Trading
