Edition:
United Kingdom

Renewi PLC (RWI.L)

RWI.L on London Stock Exchange

103.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

5.25 (+5.33%)
Prev Close
98.55
Open
103.00
Day's High
106.50
Day's Low
102.50
Volume
3,653,712
Avg. Vol
1,656,867
52-wk High
109.00
52-wk Low
78.25

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Colin Matthews

2016 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Peter Dilnot

2012 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Toby Woolrych

2012 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Gerhardt Vels

Interim General Counsel

Bas Blom

2017 Managing Director - Monostreams and Continuous Improvement
» More People

Renewi PLC News

» More RWI.L News