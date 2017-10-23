Renewi PLC (RWI.L)
RWI.L on London Stock Exchange
103.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
103.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
5.25 (+5.33%)
5.25 (+5.33%)
Prev Close
98.55
98.55
Open
103.00
103.00
Day's High
106.50
106.50
Day's Low
102.50
102.50
Volume
3,653,712
3,653,712
Avg. Vol
1,656,867
1,656,867
52-wk High
109.00
109.00
52-wk Low
78.25
78.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Colin Matthews
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Peter Dilnot
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Toby Woolrych
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Gerhardt Vels
|Interim General Counsel
|
Bas Blom
|2017
|Managing Director - Monostreams and Continuous Improvement