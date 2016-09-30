Edition:
United Kingdom

Recylex SA (RXPA.PA)

RXPA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

15.57EUR
3:52pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.01 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
€15.56
Open
€15.62
Day's High
€16.22
Day's Low
€15.20
Volume
425,232
Avg. Vol
281,612
52-wk High
€16.35
52-wk Low
€1.95

People

Name Age Since Current Position

.. ..

47 2005 Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Christopher Eskdale

2014 Director

Laetitia Seta

39 2011 Director

Mathias Pfeiffer

71 2006 Non-Executive Director

Jean-Pierre Thomas

59 2009 Independent Director
Recylex SA News

