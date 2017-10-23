Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)
RY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
101.42CAD
23 Oct 2017
101.42CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.19 (+0.19%)
$0.19 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
$101.23
$101.23
Open
$101.50
$101.50
Day's High
$101.72
$101.72
Day's Low
$101.25
$101.25
Volume
1,738,124
1,738,124
Avg. Vol
2,153,935
2,153,935
52-wk High
$101.72
$101.72
52-wk Low
$81.82
$81.82
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kathleen Taylor
|60
|2015
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
David McKay
|53
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Rod Bolger
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Zabeen Hirji
|2010
|Chief Human Resource Officer
|
Mark Hughes
|2014
|Group Chief Risk Officer
