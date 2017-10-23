Edition:
United Kingdom

Sherritt International Corp (S.TO)

S.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.42CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.04 (-2.74%)
Prev Close
$1.46
Open
$1.46
Day's High
$1.48
Day's Low
$1.41
Volume
1,623,975
Avg. Vol
684,499
52-wk High
$1.67
52-wk Low
$0.74

People

Name Age Since Current Position

David Pathe

45 2012 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Andrew Snowden

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President

Stephen Wood

2015 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President

Edward Sellers

2013 Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary

Karen Trenton

2014 Senior Vice President - Human Resources
Sherritt International Corp News

