South32 Ltd (S32J.J)

S32J.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

3,370.00ZAc
2:47pm BST
Change (% chg)

12.00 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
3,358.00
Open
3,349.00
Day's High
3,381.00
Day's Low
3,336.00
Volume
499,387
Avg. Vol
1,037,201
52-wk High
3,636.00
52-wk Low
2,304.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

David Crawford

72 2015 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Graham Kerr

45 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director

Brendan Harris

44 Chief Financial Officer

Mike Fraser

51 President, Chief Operating Officer of Africa

Ricus Grimbeek

46 President, Chief Operating Officer of Australia
South32 Ltd News

