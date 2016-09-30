South32 Ltd (S32J.J)
S32J.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
3,370.00ZAc
2:47pm BST
Change (% chg)
12.00 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
3,358.00
Open
3,349.00
Day's High
3,381.00
Day's Low
3,336.00
Volume
499,387
Avg. Vol
1,037,201
52-wk High
3,636.00
52-wk Low
2,304.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
David Crawford
|72
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Graham Kerr
|45
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Brendan Harris
|44
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Mike Fraser
|51
|President, Chief Operating Officer of Africa
|
Ricus Grimbeek
|46
|President, Chief Operating Officer of Australia
