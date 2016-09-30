Edition:
United Kingdom

SMA Solar Technology AG (S92G.DE)

S92G.DE on Xetra

37.42EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.14 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
€37.28
Open
€37.10
Day's High
€37.67
Day's Low
€36.93
Volume
60,762
Avg. Vol
110,471
52-wk High
€39.69
52-wk Low
€20.80

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Erik Ehrentraut

73 2015 Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Pierre-Pascal Urbon

46 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board, responsible for Strategy, Finance/Legal and Sales

Kim Fausing

52 2015 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Juergen Reinert

48 2016 Chief Technology Officer, Member of the Management Board responsible for Operations and Technology

Ulrich Hadding

2017 Member of the Management Board, Labour Director, Finance, Legal
SMA Solar Technology AG News

