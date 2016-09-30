Edition:
Banco de Sabadell SA (SABE.MC)

SABE.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

1.62EUR
9:12am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.02 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
€1.59
Open
€1.59
Day's High
€1.62
Day's Low
€1.59
Volume
3,564,926
Avg. Vol
21,481,101
52-wk High
€1.96
52-wk Low
€1.14

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jose Oliu Creus

68 1999 Executive Chairman of the Board

Jaime Guardiola Romojaro

60 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Javier Echenique Landiribar

66 2015 Independent Vice Chairman of the Board

Tomas Varela Muina

2014 Chief Financial Officer, General Director

Miguel Montes Guell

2016 General Director
Banco de Sabadell SA News

