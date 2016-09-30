Banco de Sabadell SA (SABE.MC)
SABE.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
1.62EUR
9:12am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jose Oliu Creus
|68
|1999
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Jaime Guardiola Romojaro
|60
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Javier Echenique Landiribar
|66
|2015
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Tomas Varela Muina
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, General Director
|
Miguel Montes Guell
|2016
|General Director
